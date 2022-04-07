The Smithers Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its used bike sale for the first time in three years.

It will be held on Saturday (April 9) and start at 9 a.m. at the Smithers Fire Hall.

According to Fire Chief Kelly Zacharias, the bikes at the sale are recovered bikes from the RCMP which have not been claimed after a certain period of time.

He added that all of the proceeds will be going towards Muscular Dystrophy Canada which has been the charity of choice for firefighters since 1954.

Zacharias said this is not the first bike sale to occur.

“We used to do it annually, we haven’t done one for approximately three years now, so we have quite the accumulation of bikes there. It used to be an annual event and so we’re hoping that to continue with the times changing,” he said.

Zacharias added that in the past it has been well received by the community.

He also said that the sale will be running until bikes sell out.

“It goes really quick honestly, we start at 9 o’clock in the morning and we ask for no early birds, we don’t let anybody look or touch the bikes until 9 o’clock so, everyone has the same chance at anyone of the bikes and usually we are done within two hours,” Zacharias said.

He also added that community members reach out to the fire department to donate bikes that are not being used.

Anyone wishing to donate is being encouraged to contact the Fire Department.