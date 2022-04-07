Arrest made in Burns Lake shooting investigation
RCMP Sign (Photo by Pat Matthews, mycariboonow.com)
One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place near Burns Lake last weekend that left one woman in hospital.
An adult man was arrested yesterday (Wednesday) without incident and remains in custody pending his next court appearance.
He is scheduled to appear in provincial court tomorrow (Friday).
The investigation remains ongoing and police say no further information will be released at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Burns Lake RCMP.