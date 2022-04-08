Photo of the BC Legislature

Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen believes a new bill introduced into the legislature will help maintain public confidence in municipal government.

The measure would force municipal politicians to take a leave of absence if charged with a criminal offence and resign if they’re convicted.

The Union of B-C Municipalities has been pushing for such a measure for years.

It’s praising the bill as a good balance between fairness and good governance.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire