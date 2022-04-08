BC government to require criminally charged local politicians to take leave
Photo of the BC Legislature
Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen believes a new bill introduced into the legislature will help maintain public confidence in municipal government.
File photo of Nathan Cullen
The measure would force municipal politicians to take a leave of absence if charged with a criminal offence and resign if they’re convicted.
The Union of B-C Municipalities has been pushing for such a measure for years.
It’s praising the bill as a good balance between fairness and good governance.
– with files from Vista Radio newswire