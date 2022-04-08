Another COVID-19 restriction has fallen by the wayside.

Starting today (Friday), you no longer need to show your vaccine passport and gain admittance to most indoor locations.

The move comes a month after the lifting of the face mask mandate.

The province’s health officer warns that it doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.

But Doctor Bonnie Henry stated the threat of serious infections is now much lower because the vast majority of people are now vaccinated.

Henry added it’s time to allow individuals to set their own protection levels, based on how they assess the risk.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire