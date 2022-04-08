District of Houston Logo (supplied by: District of Houston)

The District of Houston in partnership with the Houston & District Chamber of Commerce has released the results for its Commercial, Retail and Entertainment Opportunity Assessment.

This identified opportunities to continue expanding the community’s commercial sector and diversifying Houston’s local economy.

According to a news release, the report found a diversified selection of local businesses throughout the community with plenty of opportunity for additional businesses to start.

The report added that with efforts like 9th and 10th street improvements and Highway 16 hydro lines, undergrounding projects are building investor confidence and it has created a positive shopping experience for consumers.

It also found that there is significant demand for new businesses to start-up and succeed in Houston and is creating a demand for additional retail and commercial space in the community.

The report said that the availability of undeveloped commercial lots and various incentive programs should encourage additional development and investment.

These programs include commercial, industrial and residential revitalization tax exemptions and the Business Facade Improvement Program.

Additionally, the assessment further identified a need to attract additional professional services to support continued commercial growth.

It also said initiatives like its Active Transportation Plan and the Jamie Baxter Park upgrades which are oriented to improve walking and biking trails to enhance mobility, health and environment.

The full report can be found on the District of Houston’s website.