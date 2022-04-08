The unemployment rate saw a slight increase in the North Coast-Nechako region in the month of March, according to Statistics Canada.

It came in at 5.9% compared to February where the jobless mark was 5.2%.

Labour Division Analyst Vincent Ferrao said even though it did increase the unemployment rate is down from last year.

“In March of last year it was 8.5% so it has come down within the last twelve months.,” he said.

Ferrao also said how many people were working in the region.

“About 40,000 people were working in March- 40,200 to be exact so, a year ago it was a bit higher at 44,000,” he said.

Ferrao added that in February the region had 41,700 people working.

Meanwhile, the province also saw a slight increase in the unemployment rate at 5.1% but still had the third lowest jobless mark.

This is compared to February where it was 4.9%.

As for the National unemployment rate it fell to a record low of 5.3%, which is the first time it has hit the pre-pandemic level.