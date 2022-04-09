The 2022 Daffodil Dash starts next week and will once again be virtual.

This is the second year in a row where the fundraiser took place on an online platform because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to volunteer Kelsey Campbell, the events taking place this year are an online auction and a map of two routes that community members can walk, run or bike

The events will be taking place from April 14 until April 24..

She said that she decided to participate in the fundraiser because the charity reaches her on a personal level.

“It’s something that’s really close to my own heart. Our family has been affected by cancer and I know a lot of others have as well so, it’s really important and we’ve personally seen the effects of cancer research,” Campbell said.

She added that last year’s event was successful even though it was different from things they’ve done in the past.

“It was amazing how much our community came out to support us and the silent auction and we have switched up a little bit this year with the event,” Campbell said.

She said that she is hopeful the community will come out to join the volunteers for the daffodil dash.

According to Campbell, the goal for fundraising this year is $10,000 but more money is raised during each event.

She said last year even with a virtual event $40,000 was raised.

As of Friday (April 8), over $850 has been raised.

Campbell added that she is hopeful that next year an in person event can occur.