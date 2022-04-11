After more than two years, cruise ships have returned to Canadian waters.

A Holland America vessel, with more than 12-hundred passengers on board, stopped in Victoria on Saturday and arrived in Vancouver yesterday (Sunday).

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra insists there are strong protective measures in place.

Everyone on board, over the age of 12, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and passengers will need to have a negative test before they can come ashore.

Alghabra added any outbreak will be contained very quickly, by isolating those who are infected.

