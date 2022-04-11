April 2020 of empty streets during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic (supplied by: BV Museum)

The Town of Smithers has announced that it will be revitalizing the downtown landscape this summer.

According to a news release, All along Main Street, which will be from Highway 16 to Alfred Avenue downtown core, trees, shrubs, planters, benches and bins will be rejuvenated and replaced.

It added that there will be periods of disruption and temporary unsightliness as work takes place.

The project will start on April 20 with the contractor removing existing plants and trees.

“After extensive consultation with the landscape experts, the trees along Main Street cannot be salvaged nor viably replanted due to the age of the trees and the severe constriction of their roots in their raised planters,” the Town said.

Work to revitalize Main Street will proceed two blocks at a time with those active blocks being closed to vehicle traffic to facilitate a quick construction process.

This work will take place from Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. with occasional extended hours.

A majority of this work will be completed mid August.

Sidewalks will remain open for the duration of the project but some parking spaces will be closed at times even when Main Street is open to vehicle traffic.

The Town added that it will be in continuous communication with contractors and updates will be provided to business and the public.