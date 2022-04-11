A public hearing is scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) at the next Smithers Regular Council meeting for a Liquor License Amendment for Smithers Brewing Company.

The brewery is looking to have its current temporary patio a permanent feature during the summer months.

A notice on the Town’s website says the brewery has had the temporary patio since June 2020 as a part of the Temporary Expanded Service Authorization Provision.

Town staff say the patio will operate from May until September from 12 to 10 p.m. daily and it will not increase the current occupant load which is set at 95.

Staff are recommending that council approve the brewery’s application to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.