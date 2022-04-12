Category 2 and 3 open fires will be prohibited in the Northwest Fire Centre (NWFC) as of noon on Friday (April 15).

This is due to current and forecast weather conditions in parts of the fire centre.

According to a news release, despite cooler temperatures throughout the region and relative humidities are low gusting winds, little precipitation and a warming trend is in the long term forecast.

These are trigger points for the open fire prohibition.

This fire prohibition is meant to restrict all backyard burning projects and larger industry pile burning.

The prohibition will cover the Nadiana and Bulkley Fire Zones in their entirety and a portion of the Skeena Fire Zone.

According to the NWFC, for this time of year these burning activities are the leading causes of wildfires in the region.

With a low humidity forecast, burning conditions become more hazardous and with windy conditions a grass fire can spread quickly.

The fire centre says it has recently responded to several escaped grass fires with one fire burning down an out building.

The prohibition will be in effect until monitored weather conditions are favourable.

A news release added that this does not apply to campfires, fireworks, firecrackers or sky lanterns.