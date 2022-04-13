Smithers Town Council have voted in favour of approving an application by Smithers Brewing Company to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch to have a permanent sidewalk patio.

The patio would be operational during the summer months from 12 to 10 p.m.

According to Co-owner of Smithers Brewing Company Blaine Estby, the patio has received positive feedback from the community.

The patio was originally put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was a way for residents to dine outside when indoor dining was restricted.

Estby added that it helped save the business earlier in the pandemic.

Director of Development Services Mark Allen suggested moving forward with the application to council.

“There’s very minimal complaints, if any and there have been no incidents to our knowledge and the RCMP were also referred to on this application and there were no negative comments from the RCMP,” he said.

Allen added that through the License and Occupation Agreement council will have a chance to also revisit the patio at a later time.

During discussion it was also mentioned that even with the brewery being open until 1 a.m. the patio would only be open until 10 p.m.

Mayor Gladys Atrill said that she supports the patio.

“I think getting more people outside and having more activity and the downtown dynamic as fun as possible is a great thing to do and we have businesses trying to do it, I certainly support that,” she said.

Additionally, Estby told council that even though the province recently extended the temporary patio the application would be for 2023.

Council passed submitting the application unanimously.