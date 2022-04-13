Sofia Flores Rojas, 9, sits with her mom Alejandra as she recieves a COVID-19 vaccine in Calgary, Alta., on November 26, 2021. Leah Hennel / AHS

The provincial government will soon launch another public awareness campaign, urging parents to have their children fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The move comes as inoculation rates among children stall in B-C.

Only 57 percent of kids between 5 and 11 have received their first shot, the second-lowest rate in the country, only behind Alberta.

Officials describe it as a “comprehensive” effort to boost immunizations.

That compares to an 89 percent rate in those 12 to 17, and more than 91 percent among adults.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire