District of Houston Logo (supplied by: District of Houston)

The District of Houston says it has raised the Ukrainian flag at its office.

This is in solidarity with the country as the invasion by Russia continues.

The flag would replace the District of Houston flag.

Additionally, the District of Houston has contributed $1,000 in humanitarian aid through the red cross.

Meanwhile, communities across the Northwest had shown their awareness of the events happening in Ukraine.

Smithers has seen a number of rallies and fundraisers held by local families to condemn the actions of Russia.

Additionally, donations are being accepted in clothing, furniture or monetary for families coming to the area from Ukraine.