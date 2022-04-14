The Town of Smithers has lowered its flags to half mast in memory of former councillor Ron Purnell.

He passed away on April 7 at the age of 92.

During Tuesday’s (Apr 12) council meeting, councillor Lorne Benson recognized Purnell and said he was part of the implementation of the Alpine theme in the community.

He served on Town Council in the 1970’s and 80’s as an alderman also known as councillor.

Additionally, Purnell was involved with the Lion’s Club, The Legion and Minor Hockey.

He was born in England and in 1963 he moved to Houston where he worked for a logging company.

In 1966, Purnell moved to Smithers where he started his company Highland Electric.

The Town of Smithers has a policy in place where if a current or former councillor dies the flag must be lowered to half mast.