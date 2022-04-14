It’s expected to warm up in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District for the Easter long weekend, according to Environment Canada.

According to Meteorologist Derek Lee, for most of the weekend there will be sunny skies.

He said that by Monday (Apr 18) there may be a system rolling through the region.

“It will bring back 60% of flurries maybe in the overnight period and into the morning time but, as we get to the afternoon on Monday it should be turning into rain showers, not too much in terms of precipitation,” Lee said.

He added that temperatures are expected to increase this weekend and into next week.

Lee says the cold temperatures that the region saw earlier this week are expected to break in the short term.

“That warmer air and the push of warmth bringing back in the weekend so that cold air will be temporarily flushed out and it seems like from what I can see until mid next week, late next week we will be steady in the low teens,” he said.

Lee added that earlier this week the region was 7 to 8 degrees below average for this time of year but next week it is expected to be near average temperatures.

The warmest day of the weekend is expected to be on Sunday (Apr 17) with a high of 10 degrees.