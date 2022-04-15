Smithers community members looking to provide input on future electoral boundaries will have the opportunity to.

The BC Electoral Boundaries Commission is reviewing the electoral boundaries for the next two provincial elections.

A public meeting is scheduled to be held on April 28 at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge.

The meeting will start at 12 p.m. in the Alpine Room.

According to the BC Electoral Boundaries Commission’s website, anyone who wishes to present is being asked to email before the meeting.

Additionally, RSVP’s are encouraged for the event.

The commission said anyone who cannot attend the meeting can still write submissions online.

The public have until May 31 to submit their input before a preliminary report is released this fall.

From there, the commission will be asking for further public input prior to presenting its final report.

The commission consists of Justice Nitya Iyer, Linda Tynan and Anton Boegman.