After the plaza in Houston has been sitting empty for over two years it will be reopening today (Tuesday).

It was announced in February that Houston Link to Learning purchased the building and would continue the movie theatre, bowling and mini golf.

Additionally, training opportunities will take place at the facility.

A grand opening event will be held today from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will feature a variety of movies for donation, mini golf and bowling for a toonie and the concession stand will be open.

Houston Link to Learning Manager Marian Ells said it is exciting to have the facility open again.

“We’ve heard a lot of excitement. People are super happy to have the theatre, bowling, the mini golf all open and available again. We are on a limited movie schedule for now because we do have to replace the projector,” she said.

Ells added that as of right now the movies being played are DVD’s.

She also said that it has been a long process preparing for the opening.

“It’s a little unconventional because we’re a non profit group in the community that offers a lot of social service programs and we just saw the plaza as an opportunity really. It was just so sad that it sat there empty,” Ells said.

She added that the non-profit received funding from Northern Development Initiative Trust and that the group supported the idea and from there they could purchase the building.

According to Ells, the training programs will feature actual hands-on training instead of just an online course.

She said the decision to do this is because online works for some people but not others.

Ells added the donations from the movie tonight (Tuesday) will go towards a new projector so the plaza can play current films.

She added that because of the projector the plaza will be open on Fridays and Saturdays for the time being.