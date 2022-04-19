Two wildfires were sparked over the long weekend near the Village of Kitwanga, according to the Northwest Fire Centre.

According to Fire Information Officer Carolyn Bartos, they were human- caused grass fires.

The first fire was one hectare and the BC Wildfire Service was assisting the local fire department.

The fire is now considered out according to Bartos.

Bartos provided information on the second fire that was sparked this weekend.

“It did receive suppression activity over the weekend with also a helicopter bucketing water of who was assisting the crews on the ground, it is now under control and we do have two BCWS personnel who will be patrolling that fire,” she said.

According to Bartos, there is no concern of the fire spreading at this time.

She added that the fire centre is currently in its spring dip which happens every year.

Bartos says what’s different right now is that there were some high winds over the weekend.

“There was not a lot of precipitation, the air is dry and also those winds were moving towards further drying out our fine fuels and vegetation that is present and exposed to the air,” she said.

According to Bartos, there was a drone seen flying around the fires this weekend.

She is reminding people that flying drones is prohibited within the airspace near wildfires as it could impact fire suppression efforts.