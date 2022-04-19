Over $490,000 has been provided to five local governments and one First Nation in the Northwest Fire Centre.

This will support wildfire risk reduction initiatives and to help keep communities safe.

The Town of Smithers has received $70,872 to assist with education, planning, interagency co-operation, emergency planning and cross training.

Other communities that received funding include:

City of Terrace- $114,886 to assist with education, planning, interagency co-operation, cross-training and FireSmart activities in residential areas.

District of Kitimat- $71,890 to assist with planning, education and FireSmart activities in residential areas.

Kitimat-Stikine Regional District- $92,062 to assist with planning, education and interagency co-operation

North Coast Regional District- $110,933 to assist with education, development considerations and FireSmart activities in residential areas

Tahltan Nation- $35,170 to assist with education, planning and interagency co-operation

“The last wildfire season was devastating in our province. By providing funding to local governments and first nations in the Northwest Fire Centre, we’re making sure communities are better prepared to reduce and respond to wildfire threats,” said Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen.

The province said the Community Resiliency Investment grant is a part of a more than $13 million provided to more than 107 recipients.

It added that this program and the FireSmart Community Funding helps fund FireSmart related initiatives, including priority fuel-management projects on provincial crown and private land.

Local governments and First Nations can use the money to complete wildfire-risk reduction and prevention activities.