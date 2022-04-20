The province is seeking public input on support for children and youth with a new survey.

The public are able to provide their input on the province’s new service approach.

According to a news release, last October, B.C committed to improve access to services for children and you with support needs in a trauma-informed and culturally safe way.

It added that to support improved access, the government is establishing new family connections centres.

This will provide children, youth and their families information, expert intervention and therapies with services provided in the home, community, virtually and at the centres.

Smithers is included in the first four centres which are anticipated to open sometime in 2023.

Additionally, Terrace and Prince Rupert are a part of the initial rollout.

The information gathered through the centres, families, service providers, Indigenous Peoples, the survey and others will help inform the rollout of approximately 40 additional family connection centres starting in 2024.

The survey and a summary of the service framework are available online.

It is open until September.