The Northwest Fire Centre says it will consider exemptions for Category 3 open fire which are currently under a prohibition in sections of the fire centre.

Category 2 and 3 fires are currently under the fire prohibition that took effect on April 15 which applies to the entire Nadina and Bulkley Fire zones and a portion of the Skeena Fire Zone.

The NWFC said it is applied to a large area in the region where many locations are still snow covered.

Therefore, exemptions are being considered for certain Category 3 fires.

According to a news release, exemption requirements are:

Category 3 open fires

Pile or location of fire must be surrounded with snow

Photographs of the burn area must be submitted.

The Fire Centre said vegetation exposed to the elements are currently dry and fire can spread quickly as a result.

It added that the prohibition will stay in effect until there is a downturn in the weather as spring weather conditions can change quickly.

Requests for exemptions can be made to the Senior Wildfire Officer For Prevention at the NWFC during office hours by email at Bradley.Martin@gov.bc.ca or by phone at 250-877-2553.

Meanwhile, the fire centre is reminding those looking for exemptions that the request may not be granted.