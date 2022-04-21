A new building bylaw has been adopted by Smithers Town Council which would replace the former Bylaw No. 1673- Building, which was adopted in 2011.

As of April 12, Bylaw No. 1924 is in effect.

The change was made because the construction industry is undergoing rapid change in terms of the laws, materials, building methods and energy efficiency standards.

According to the Town, this new Building Bylaw modernizes regulations for the design and construction of buildings in the community.

This will provide greater clarity to developers on the permitting and inspection of construction projects, according to a news release.

The new Building Bylaw changes or new parts include:

The ability for the Town to refuse and/or revoke building permits

The requirement for a security deposit when an application for a new building is submitted, this deposit will help cover any potential costs borne by the Town to make a site safe, or complete unfinished work, if required.

A building permit fee may be doubled if construction begins before a permit is issued, to a maximum of $10,000

A clarification of the scope of the Bylaw and exemptions

A clarification and expansion of the powers of a Building Official

Clarification on when Registered Professionals are required and what their responsibilities are

An increase to some building permit related fees. The application fee for a building permit is now $75 for both residential and commercial projects.

A change to the method for determining construction value

A clarification on permit expiration dates.

Clarified and expanded language about violations, offences against the Bylaw and ticketing

New and expanded forms and application documents.

Anyone looking for more information is being encouraged to contact Morgan Widen at the Town Office.