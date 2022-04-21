One person has been arrested following an arson near Kitwanga.

On April 16, New Hazelton RCMP were called to an area along HIghway 37 and Kitwanga North Road in Gitwangak for a report of a brush fire.

When police arrived they found that the north side of the hill next to the highway was burning, approximately 500 metres wide from the base and moving up to the top of the hill.

Kitwanga, Gitanyow and the BC Wildfire Service were called to the scene.

RCMP said that they received information about a person who was seen in the area shortly before the fire started and appeared to be setting off fireworks.

Additionally, they were also seen walking along Highway 37 right before the fire started.

Police arrested one adult man through the investigation and from key details provided by witnesses.

He attended court and then was later released on conditions pending a future court date.

No injuries were reported and the investigation remains ongoing.