BVCS students cleaning up the highway (supplied by: Tom Grasmeyer)

Bulkley Valley Christian School students will once again be cleaning up Highway 16 between Telkwa and Evelyn.

On April 26, students from grade 8 through 12 will spread out across Highway 16 collecting and bagging the highway’s winter litter.

According to a news release, the students will be armed with gloves and bags.

“The students’ efforts to clean up the highway have been appreciated by the Bulkley Valley residents for over thirty years. It’s an expression of community and environmental care,” a news release said.

It added that local businesses, families and individuals support the initiative by making sponsorship donations.

The proceeds from the litter-a- thon are directed to student accounts.

From these accounts students can pay for extra curricular fees, course activities and more.

Travellers are being reminded to exercise additional caution while driving on the highway during the litter-a-thon and to be advised there will be an increased RCMP presence.

Meanwhile, in Houston the pitch-in event by the Houston & District Chamber of Commerce will be taking place next week from April 25 to April 29.

This event is encouraging residents to clean up the community.

Anyone wishing to participate in Pitch-In is being encouraged to contact the Houston Chamber of Commerce.