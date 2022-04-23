A new club has been launched for local tennis players wishing to play with others on the court.

Last fall, Bulkley Valley Tennis was formalized into an official club and is currently in the middle of its recruitment process.

According to President Darcy Repen there are over 80 people, excluding children on the contact list so far.

He added that for a while there was lull in organized tennis in the Bulkley Valley.

Repen said it is exciting to see an organized tennis club come back to the community.

“It’s really great to see everybody coming together and especially the partnership with the pickleball club is great, they are both great sports and it’s going to be good to be able to work with them on facilities and organizing,” he said.

The tennis and pickleball clubs are proposing a new facility development proposal with hope to break ground in 2023.

According to Repen, the process to get the club started was long because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Repen also said there will be lessons, games and tournaments.

“It will be great through the summer to get the kids taking lessons, adults as well. We have two people in Vancouver for an instructor certification course so, we’re going to have two full Tennis BC certified club pros in Smithers which is going to be remarkable,” he said.

According to Repen, the club is for people with all skill levels.

The club is hoping at the end of June to host an event with Tennis BC.

Anyone wishing to become a member is encouraged to reach out to the club on its Facebook page or by email.