The Northwest Fire Centre says it will rescind a portion of its fire prohibition that is currently in place.

As of midnight tonight (Friday), all open fires will be allowed in the Skeena Fire Zone in its entirety.

According to the NWFC, precipitation is expected in the old Kalum District early tomorrow (Saturday), which allows for the rescinding of the prohibition in the area.

As for the Bulkley and Nadina Fire Zones, the prohibition for category 2 and 3 burning remains in effect.

This is because the two fire zones are not forecasted to receive the same precipitation.

Meanwhile, as many of the locations are snow covered, exemptions will be considered for certain Category 3 open fires.

Campfires are not a part of the prohibition that is in place.