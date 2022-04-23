$150,000 is going towards improvements for the youth/women’s ball field for the Witset First Nation, thanks to the Jays Care Foundation.

The announcement was made last night (Friday) around 4:30 PM during the Blue Jays game, and Smithers is one of the 16 recipients from the Field of Dreams program.

“Jays Care is thrilled to invest in building and refurbishing community baseball diamonds for sixteen communities across the country. We believe that now, more than ever, it is vital for kids to have spaces where they can safely play, connect and learn,” said Robert Witchel, Executive Director, Jays Care Foundation.

“With projects spanning from the Atlantic to the Pacific to the Arctic Ocean, this year truly exemplifies the vast geographic scope of our Blue Jays Community. We are excited to continue a legacy of investing in infrastructure to support Canadian children and youth and look forward to celebrating with communities in the months ahead.”

Over $1.2 million in infrastructure investments are being made across Canada this year through this program.