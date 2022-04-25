B-C’s distilleries will have to halt the production of hand sanitizer.

The distilleries received temporary authorization to manufacture the sanitizer in March of 2020 to address shortages of the product during the pandemic.

But the province says a lack of demand means the order will be revoked as of May 8th.

The CBC reports the notices went out earlier this month.

The distilleries must either sell or donate all remaining supplies by November.

