There’s a slight loosening of COVID-19 control measures at Canada’s borders as of today (Monday).

Vaccinated travellers will no longer have to wear face masks and keep a record of their contacts for two weeks after their arrival.

And a pre-arrival COVID-19 test is no longer required for unvaccinated children under 12, travelling with vaccinated adults.

However, everyone will still have to wear face masks during their journey.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire