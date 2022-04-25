Smithers is no longer in consideration for B.C’s Best Small Town after losing to Kimberley during the semi finals last week.

The Interior champion beat out Smithers with 53% of the vote compared to 46%.

Even though the Town lost in the semi-finals it was crowned as the best Northern B.C. small town.

Mayor Gladys Atrill said the contest was a fun thing to do.

“It got us all geared up and thinking about the community, so I feel pretty good about how we got. It was pretty fun to be supported by other Northern communities to be the best small town in B.C. representative for Northern B.C.,” she said.

Atrill added that this contest got other people to talk about the Town and allowed for the community to think about the positive things in the community.

She also said that this contest gave Smithers some recognition but it’s hard to tell right now if it will boost our tourism season.

“We’ll only know when the season is actually behind us and there’s so many factors that affect whether or not people choose to travel and when they choose to travel, where they choose to go,” Atrill said.

She added that she feels like we will have a good tourism season and a lot of good ground work has been done to raise awareness about the region.

During the competition, Smithers beat out Dease Lake, Kitamaat Village, Atlin, Queen Charlotte and Bella Coola.

The results for the finals of the Best Small Town of B.C. will be announced on Friday (April 29).