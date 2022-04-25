The Downtown Revitalization Landscaping project has started along the downtown core in Smithers.

Crews have closed Main Street from Fourth to Second Avenue to vehicular traffic.

Smithers Town Council awarded the contract for the revitalization to Lyons Landscaping, which is based out of Kamloops.

Throughout the summer, trees, shrubs, planters and hardscape items will be rejuvenated and replaced.

According to the Town, because of the age of the trees and its constriction of their roots in the raised planters they cannot be salvaged or replanted.

“We know this removal of existing vegetation will come as a shock to the downtown core, but we are confident in the vision of the landscape revitalization and know the results will be worth the temporary disturbance,” said the Town in a news release.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Gladys Atrill said it is time to revitalize the landscaping as the lifetime span was estimated at 20 years but it has lasted 40.

She added this project has been in the works for the last three years.

This work for the revitalization will take place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday with occasional extended hours, which will result in Main Street being closed to vehicular traffic two blocks at a time.

Sidewalks will remain open but some of the parking spaces will need to be closed at times.

Most of the work is anticipated to take place in mid August.