The Northwest Fire Centre has announced that it has rescinded the open fire prohibition for Category 2 and 3 open fires.

According to a news release, this is due to recent precipitation and higher relative humidity allowing for open fires to resume throughout the Bulkley and Nadina Fire Zones.

The prohibition was put into effect on April 15 after dry conditions were being forecasted.

It added that conditions will continue to be monitored and if a spike in human- caused wildfires take place that prohibitions will be implemented on short notice.

The NWFC is also advising the public to exercise caution with any outdoor burning and campfire use.