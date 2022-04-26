Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton, Smithers Acting Mayor Gladys Atrill and Bulkley- Nechako Area A representative Mark Fisher at the 2020 Mayor Outlook Luncheon (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

A date has been set for former Telkwa mayor Brad Layton’s pre-trial conference.

He will be appearing in court on June 15 at the Smithers courthouse.

This is after he pleaded not guilty last week to possession of fentanyl.

The charges stem from an April 2021 traffic stop in Smithers where police found what was believed to be fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested but was later released.

In January, he stepped down from being mayor with the Village citing health reasons as the reason for his resignation.

Layton is currently out on bail pending his trial.