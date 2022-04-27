The Town of Smithers have voted in favour to approve a partnership, in principle with the Bulkley Valley Tennis and Bulkley Valley pickleball clubs.

This is a Community Partnership proposal which would develop a new racquet sports facility.

According to Mayor Gladys Atrill, she is appreciative of the fact that the two racquet clubs have come together to bring council something that could work in the future.

In the proposal, the Bulkley Valley Racquet Society has identified two potential locations to create the sports facility.

The first would be adjacent to the Elks Park parking area and the second would be the long, narrow piece of land that is located between the new ice rink and Highway 16.

Councillor Casda Thomas said that she supports the idea that this would be a community partnership.

“I appreciate the initiative and the commitment to fundraising because we know that there are many infrastructure needs that compete and I also really appreciate the consideration to noise because I know that that has been a source of conflict in other municipalities,” she said.

Additionally, the society has provided two revenues for funding for the project which is estimated to cost approximately $430,000.

Town Council have not approved of any funding during the meeting but staff say with the partnership approved that it will launch conversations with the society and a more detailed, concrete proposal will appear on the agenda.

Councillor John Buikema said he appreciates how the two separate clubs have come together.

“I think this is just a much better way to go where the two of them are saying this is something that benefits the pickleball club, the tennis club and of course the Town in general so, I think it’s a great proposal,: he said.

The society says it is hopeful that construction on the facility could break ground next year.