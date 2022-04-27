B-C’s auditor general says 16-billion-dollar Site C project vulnerable to fraud
Site C (Photo provided by BC Hydro Site C website)
The largest government infrastructure project in provincial history lacks proper controls to defend against fraud.
BC Auditor General Michael Pickup (Photo supplied by BC Auditor General’s Office)
Auditor-General Michael Pickup added fraud protections aren’t strong enough at the 16-billion-dollar Site C hydro project on the Peace River, especially with the increased sophistication of methods employed by fraudsters these days.
And the higher the project’s value, the greater the risk.
B-C Hydro said it’s committed to following the recommendations made in the report.
– with files from Vista Radio newswire