Site C (Photo provided by BC Hydro Site C website)

The largest government infrastructure project in provincial history lacks proper controls to defend against fraud.

Auditor-General Michael Pickup added fraud protections aren’t strong enough at the 16-billion-dollar Site C hydro project on the Peace River, especially with the increased sophistication of methods employed by fraudsters these days.

And the higher the project’s value, the greater the risk.

B-C Hydro said it’s committed to following the recommendations made in the report.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire