Fraser Lake will be hosting its Small Business Expo for the first time since 2019 but it will have an added component.

A job fair will also be held at the Fraser Lake Arena on June 3 and 4.

This is a joint event held by the Village of Fraser Lake and Fraser Lake Chamber of Commerce.

According to Fraser Lake Economic Development Officer Dave Christie, attendees can expect a lot of booths with small business and artisan items.

He explained why organizers decided to add a job fair portion to the event.

“With the whole North experiencing shortages in staffing, we added the job fair for small businesses and industry, so you’re going to see booths set up, now hiring type of booths,” Christie said.

He added that he believes that the event will create a positive buzz within the community.

Christie also said that he believes this will help support small and local businesses in the community.

“Our small businesses, not only ours in Fraser Lake but, in the North and rural especially were really hit hard with COVID and this is just going to be a great opportunity for them over that weekend, that we can provide to them to get back to some normalcy,” he said.

Christie added he is hopeful that this event can return to be held on an annual basis.

According to Christie, in the past they have seen attendees from other northern communities.

Meanwhile, in Smithers, the trade expo that is annually hosted by the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce has been cancelled for the third year.