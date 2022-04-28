Babine Elementary Secondary School in Granisle will be welcoming new leadership this summer.

Deborah Koehn has been named as the new principal for the school effective August 1.

She will be replacing Dylan Watt who is retiring from the district this summer.

Koehn is a long time educator in the north with 33 years in SD57 and as an instructor in the Teacher Education programs at UNBC and Vancouver Island University.

She is currently working for SD91 as a District Vice Principal, supporting schools, students and families during the pandemic.

According to the school district, Koehn has been a part of numerous regional and provincial Education committees.

It added that she brings a passion for, outdoor, experiential, student centered learning, a commitment to expanding Indigneous language and culture and building strong relationships with local communities to improve student success.

The District also said it is excited to have her join as a school leader and that her experience will strongly impact Babine Elementary Secondary School and the communities of Granisle and Tachet.