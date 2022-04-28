The population in Smithers has gotten older according to the 2021 Census.

It said that the average age for those that live in Smithers is 40.6 compared to the 2016 census where the average age was 39.8.

63.5% of the population accounted for those between the ages of 15 to 64 years of age, this is a decrease from 2016 here 67.3% of the population accounted for those aged 15 to 64.

According to the census, it also found that there was an average of 2.7 people per single family household.

Meanwhile, in the Smithers Rural, also known as Bulkley-Nechako A the average age of the population in the 2021 census was 40.1.

This is no change from 2016 but, the census found that the average household size in the area is 2.6.

In Houston, the average age slightly increased from 39.2 in 2016 to 39.5 in 2021.

As for how many people in a household it remained the same at 2.4.

Stats Can reported that in Burns Lake there was an increase in the age of people living in the community.

In 2021, the average age was 41.5 compared to 2016 where the average was 39.

Even though the age of the population increased, the amount of people per household decreased.

In 2016, the average household size was 2.5 but, in 2021 it was reported at 2.3.

Additionally, Hazelton saw a drop in population numbers and the average age.

The average age of those living in Hazelton is 47.2 compared to 45 in 2016.

Telkwa did not see a change in its average age with it staying the same at 36.