Home-buyers cooling off period bill gets green light from BC government
(Photo by MyPGNow.com staff)
The legislature has passed a bill to allow a cooling-off period for potential home-buyers after their offer to purchase.
The legislation contains few details about how the procedure will work.
Finance Minister Selina Robinson added the blanks will be filled in, once the B-C Financial Services Authority finishes its investigation into the issue.
Robinson says up to 80 percent of offers to purchase homes are being made with no conditions attached.
She calls that a major threat to potential buyers, and shows why the government had to act quickly to push the legislation through.
– with files from Vista Radio newswire