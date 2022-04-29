The legislature has passed a bill to allow a cooling-off period for potential home-buyers after their offer to purchase.

The legislation contains few details about how the procedure will work.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson added the blanks will be filled in, once the B-C Financial Services Authority finishes its investigation into the issue.

Robinson says up to 80 percent of offers to purchase homes are being made with no conditions attached.

She calls that a major threat to potential buyers, and shows why the government had to act quickly to push the legislation through.

