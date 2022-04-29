A committee representing all parties in the legislature is recommending the government move to replace the RCMP with a provincial police force.

The committee’s report stated a lack of trust in police formed a major part of what they heard in more than 18-hundred presentations from groups and individuals.

It says a provincial police organization would even out the inconsistencies in policing across the province and lead to more accountability.

Thirteen municipalities have their own police services, while the Mounties cover the rest of the province, including almost all rural regions.

The government’s latest contract with the RCMP expires in 2032.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire