The Bulkley Valley Farmers Market returns to Central Park tomorrow (Saturday).

Vendors will be in the area from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

According to the farmers market, it will be reintroducing live music to the market for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first band to take the stage will be Reckless Mountain.

The Farmers Market added that any musicians interested in performing are being encouraged to contact Manager Melissa Gunster.

In October the market closed for the season and the board decided against hosting an indoor market.