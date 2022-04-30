The Lakes District Fall Fair will be returning to Burns Lake for the first time since 2019.

In 2020 and 2021 organizers for the fair decided on cancelling the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the LDFA President Joan McFee, this will be their second fair in five years after it was cancelled in 2018 because of the wildfire season.

She said that organizers are feeling happy and home free.

“I feel like planning is going very well, we have a lot of enthusiasm. Our committee is still intact after two years of not holding the fair and we have some new people coming on board so, I find it’s very very promising and it’s very rewarding and refreshing,” McFee said.

She added that once it gets warmer work will be occurring around the fairground to prepare for the event.

McFee also said the community should expect slightly more features than they did in 2019.

“Every year that we have the fair we try to add something a little bit different, especially for the children’s festival. The Children’s festival draws a lot of young families and it’s important that the young families attend, so we like to offer something new to that division,” she said.

She added they will be hosting the logging sports, livestock, barrel racing and exhibits.

The event is expected to be held September 9,10 and 11.