New affordable seniors housing has been announced by Canada and the Province for the Village of Telkwa.

Aldermere House will be located on Second Avenue and will be a one storey, 12 unit building.

Each unit will be a one-bedroom home and will be fully accessible for seniors with mobility challenges.

Each home will include a bathroom, living and dining area and in-suite laundry.

A total of $2.8 million will be provided to build the housing, which would create 12 new affordable rental homes for low to moderate income seniors.

The Federal Government is providing $1.5 million through the Canada Community Housing Initiative and the province is providing around $1.2 million from the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and an additional $100,000 in annual operating funding.

Meanwhile, the Village of Telkwa provided the land and waived approximately $26,000 in municipal fees.

Additionally, the province and Canada have partnered with the Telkwa Seniors Housing Society to build the new homes.

Modular construction will be used to expedite their delivery with the arrival expected in May.

The project will be located on the same site as existing seniors housing development Telkwa House.

According to a news release, the monthly rents will be geared to income.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the fall.