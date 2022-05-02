The Northwest Fire Season says it is in the process of welcoming back its seasonal staff and will be conducting cross training with local Fire Departments.

In the Bulkley Fire Zone staff will be conducting training over the month of May and early June.

Staff will also be conducting cross training with the Smithers and Telkwa Fire Departments.

The training events will occur near the intersection of Tatlow and Chapman Road in Smithers and in Telkwa in the Coalmine, Skilhorn and Telkwa River Road areas.

It began on Saturday (April 30) and is expected to continue until June 15.

Community members are being advised that smoke from open burning may be visible in the surrounding areas and there may also be increased personnel activity.

NWFC said crew recurrency training is essential for firefighters as they prepare to safely respond to wildfires during the fire season.

Cross training will facilitate knowledge sharing between organizations, foster greater interagency cooperation for local responses and further build the capacity of local fire departments.

NWFC added the timing of the training will depend on site, weather and venting conditions.

Burning associated with the training will only proceed if conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate.