The Town of Smithers has lowered its flags to half mast after a former councillor has passed away.

Harry Kruisselbrink served on council in the 1970’s with Ron Purnell, who passed away last month.

According to the Town he was an active member in the community.

Additionally, he is an avid hiker and wrote a book in 2008 called Smithers, a rail road town.

The Town has a policy in place to lower its flags to half mast in the event of the death of a current or former councillor.