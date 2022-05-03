RCMP has confirmed that a sudden death has occurred in Terrace last week.

Police say they were called to the Davis Road Avenue area on April 28 where a female was being treated by BC Emergency Health Services.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Facebook post by friends and family, her name is Crystal Alfred and was from Witset.

Police say there is nothing criminal to report at this time.

The BC Coroners Service has conduct of the investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.