Spring started off cold in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, according to Environment Canada.

It is being reported as the sixth coldest April in BVLD history.

According to Meteorologist Derek Lee, the region saw an average temperature of 2.7 degrees compared to the normal 4.8 degrees.

As for precipitation he said that we got 28.1 millimetres compared to the average 24 millimetres, which means the region was wetter for this time of year.

Lee said that temperatures for May are expected to stay in a more steady trend.

“We can expect cloudy skies to kind of come in mid week and linger there into the weekend so, that’s going to keep our temperatures slightly on the cooler side because we’re not getting that sun coming in,” he said.

Lee added that wetter conditions are expected to return for the area.

He also said for the months of May and June there will still be a cold influence.

“Our temperatures might still be just a little bit cooler than average and by the time we get to July it looks like things are going to get back to normal by the summertime we might get back to the normal temperature trend,” Lee said.

He added in general the trend for the coming months for the region is on the cooler side.