Walnut Park Elementary School will be welcoming new leadership for the upcoming school year.

Karolina Bolton will be taking the Vice- Principal role effective August 1.

According to School District 54, she has more than 17 years of experience as an elementary educator, learner support teacher and a distributed learning teacher.

Her extensive experience primarily occurred in Ontario.

In 2021, Bolton started working at Twain Sullivan Elementary in Houston as a Learner Support Teacher.

Bolton has a Masters of Science in Childhood Education, a Bachelor of Education and a Bachelor of Arts, the district added.

Additionally, she has her post-graduate certificate in special education and will soon complete her Level B assessment and technology-based learning.

A news release by the school district said that she is looking forward to collaborating with the staff at Walnut Park to provide a vibrant and welcoming learning environment which supports the students academic, physical and social emotional well-being.