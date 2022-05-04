Bulkley Valley Christian School will be hosting its first musical in two years.

The show is High School Musical which is based off the Disney Channel film with the same name.

According to one of the students in the play Aleya Cunningham, students and staff have been working on the play for approximately three months.

Another one of the performers, Kayden Gingras said the group is excited to perform in front of an audience once again.

“Any time we tell our friends about it they’re like we want to get tickets and I think that just makes it even more exciting for us because other people are excited and it’s not just us so, I think everyone is super excited,” she said.

According to performer Haneefah Abu, she has done other musicals in the past and they were fun, so she decided to join the High School Musical cast.

She added it has been a lot of fun watching people come together.

Performer Paul Jada said that he recommends students wanting to join their school’s musical to do it.

“Things like this don’t come around all of the time so, just go for it and you might be able to get closer with some friends, you might be able to learn things you never knew before and explore areas in your life that you’ve never explored,” he said.

The show will be held at the Della Herman Theatre on May 6,7,12,13 and 14.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at Mills Stationary or at BVCS.